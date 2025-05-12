Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amedisys

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.