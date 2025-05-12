Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SI-BONE worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,378,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after buying an additional 236,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 766,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 473,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SI-BONE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market cap of $787.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.82. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $83,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,052. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $46,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,216 shares of company stock valued at $841,138. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Further Reading

