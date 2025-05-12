Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $122,000 Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 220,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in ADTRAN by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $616.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 56.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. ADTRAN’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

