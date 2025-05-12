Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 916.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,713 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BITF. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 497,789 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BITF. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.84.

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.22 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

