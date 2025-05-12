Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 769.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,475 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 1,140.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Biodesix by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 335,429 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biodesix by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 6,179,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $76,967.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,791.24. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 128,702 shares of company stock valued at $118,406 in the last 90 days. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDSX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Biodesix

Biodesix Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix Profile

(Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.