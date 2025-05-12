Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 26,492 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $72,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 5,396.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838,535 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $19,717,000. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marqeta by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 7,786,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $8,052,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

