The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,680 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Resideo Technologies worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 5,754,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,013,227.38. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

