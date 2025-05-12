Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Trustmark by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trustmark by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

