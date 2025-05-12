Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $27,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $80,371.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,469.23. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,484 shares of company stock worth $799,163. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.2%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.02 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 250.23, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRVA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

