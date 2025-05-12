Voya Investment Management LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 11,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.48 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

