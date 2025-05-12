Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $26,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crane NXT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,337,000 after buying an additional 336,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane NXT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,303,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Crane NXT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,156,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 72,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Crane NXT by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 597,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 136,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CXT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Crane NXT Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE:CXT opened at $52.92 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.37%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.