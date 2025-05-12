FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Arhaus Issued By William Blair

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARHS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W lowered Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 145.8% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,891,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 1,122,004 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,667,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arhaus by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,601 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Arhaus by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Arhaus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

