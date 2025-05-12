Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expro Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,125,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Expro Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,206,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,825 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 758,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 728,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

XPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Expro Group stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $951.98 million, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

