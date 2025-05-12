Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Victory Capital worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 3,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Victory Capital stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

