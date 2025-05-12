The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $154,684. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

