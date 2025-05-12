Northern Trust Corp Has $28.70 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,415.68. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $1,310,642. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

