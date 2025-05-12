Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI opened at $34.28 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,017.85. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.