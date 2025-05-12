Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of SunCoke Energy worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 835.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXC stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $722.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

