Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 586,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,351 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,916,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,042,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,233,000 after acquiring an additional 51,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $28.04 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

