Q4 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Reduced by Roth Capital

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,185,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,128,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $13,602,000. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,527,000 after buying an additional 791,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,569,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 735,931 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $87,935.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,706.68. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 165,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,375. The trade was a 452.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

