Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,026 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 268,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Annexon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Annexon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

