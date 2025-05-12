Northern Trust Corp Acquires 25,173 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $28,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $3,066,757.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,980.55. This represents a 18.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,893 shares of company stock worth $40,459,016. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

GSHD stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.69. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

