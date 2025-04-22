The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Buckle by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group decreased their target price on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Buckle stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $84,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,301,946.25. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,906 shares of company stock worth $2,971,250. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

