Barclays PLC Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $33,047,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,402,000 after buying an additional 499,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $6,428,000. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 223,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 126,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HGV opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

