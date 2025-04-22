Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 692,835 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 692,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,145,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.