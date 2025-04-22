Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 239,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Affirm by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,792.96. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.