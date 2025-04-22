AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 16.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.4 %

AN stock opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.79 and its 200 day moving average is $172.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.