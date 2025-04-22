Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 192,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 113,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $19,064,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

