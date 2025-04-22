Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

