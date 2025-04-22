Townsquare Capital LLC Has $284,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in InMode by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in InMode by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in InMode by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,682 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INMD

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.