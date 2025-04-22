PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,406.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.