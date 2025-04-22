Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period.

TRNO opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

