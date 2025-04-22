Barclays PLC Has $10.76 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

