Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 458,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BTZ stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.