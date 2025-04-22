AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,280,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,276,000 after buying an additional 150,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AvePoint by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.54 and a beta of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint
Insider Activity
In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AvePoint
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.