Barclays PLC Acquires 111,376 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,376 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after buying an additional 98,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,866,000 after buying an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

EPRT stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.51%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

