Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Comstock Holding Companies stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,019. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Stories

