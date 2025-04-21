Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPB. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPB

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.