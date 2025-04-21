Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE HLF opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,125. This represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Herbalife by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 966,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 499,572 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

