TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
TTGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.
TechTarget Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $3,921,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after buying an additional 227,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
