DA Davidson Has Pessimistic View of UiPath FY2026 Earnings

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of UiPath in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UiPath’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Shares of PATH opened at $10.44 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,191,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,217,000 after buying an additional 1,296,382 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

