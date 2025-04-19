Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after acquiring an additional 722,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,751,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after buying an additional 214,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,190,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 34,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 554,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 4.5 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

