DA Davidson Weighs in on Asana’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Asana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,398,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,151,226.24. This represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Asana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

