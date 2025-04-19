Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 177,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

EPR stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 221.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

