Cerity Partners LLC Has $955,000 Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 436.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. The trade was a 4.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.