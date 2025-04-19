Bank of Montreal Can Takes $1.26 Million Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,173 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,414,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,894,000 after buying an additional 1,143,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,333,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,143 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,611,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,375 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amentum Trading Up 0.2 %

AMTM stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

