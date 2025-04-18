Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

BE opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,479.04. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

