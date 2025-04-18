NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

