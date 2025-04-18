Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 211,408 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 211,408 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $158,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

