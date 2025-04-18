First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.80.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage
First Advantage Stock Performance
FA opened at $13.47 on Friday. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
