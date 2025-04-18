First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Advantage by 748.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 1,219.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

FA opened at $13.47 on Friday. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

